Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Catalytic, Enantioselective Use Of Organolithiums

Methodology opens the door to popular reagents’ use for making chiral molecules

by Bethany Halford
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A copper-based chiral catalyst is enabling direct use of organolithium reagents to form carbon-carbon bonds enantioselectively, chemists in the Netherlands report (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1009). Although organolithiums are among the most widely used reagents for making C–C bonds, until now there was no general catalytic method for their direct addition with high enantioselectivity. Instead, chemists had to rely on stoichiometric amounts of chiral ligands. Researchers at the University of Groningen, led by Syuzanna R. Harutyunyan and Ben L. Feringa, discovered that a catalyst made from CuBr·S(CH3)2 and chiral ferrocenyl diphosphine ligands, such as TaniaPhos, can coax a wide variety of organolithium reagents to react enantioselectively in an SN2ʹ allylic alkylation (example shown). The reaction tolerates several functional groups, including esters and alcohols. Of utmost importance, the researchers note, are the structure of the active catalyst and the use of dichloromethane as a solvent. “Now that the elusive alkyllithium reagents have finally been tamed for catalytic asymmetric C–C bond formation, the stage is set for the discovery of a myriad of new catalytic applications for organolithium reagents, for the practical synthesis of highly valuable chiral products,” they write.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE