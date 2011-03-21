Germany’s CABB Gets New Private Owner

AXA Private Equity has agreed to sell CABB to Bridgepoint, another private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. CABB calls itself one of the world’s leading suppliers of chemical building blocks based on chlorine and acetic acid. Since being acquired by AXA in 2007, CABB has made two acquisitions and doubled its annual sales to about $433 million. “Our focus is not financial engineering,” says Christof Namenyi, managing director of AXA Private Equity Deutschland. “We change companies.”
