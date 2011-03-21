King Faisal Prize to Whitesides and Zare

George M. Whitesides, the Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University, and Richard N. Zare, the Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, are the joint recipients of the 2011 King Faisal International Prize for Science in the category of chemistry.
Whitesides revolutionized the field of self-assembly using molecular-scale synthesis to control the macroscopic properties of surfaces. This work and his research in soft lithography, where he developed practical methods to mold complex patterns on surfaces, are characterized by their relevance to diverse fields such as molecular electronics, material science, and biology.
Zare is being recognized for his fundamental contribution to the understanding of molecular dynamics and chemical reactions. He developed the extremely sensitive technique of laser-induced fluorescence and pioneered its application in many fields ranging from analytical chemistry and molecular biology to astrophysics (composition of interstellar media).
The King Faisal Foundation awards the King Faisal International Prizes every year in the fields of medicine, science, Islamic studies, service to Islam, and Arabic literature. Nominations for the 2012 award are being accepted. The deadline is May 1.
