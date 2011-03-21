Materia Will Build Plant In Singapore

Materia will build an R&D facility and catalyst plant in Singapore. The Pasadena, Calif.-based firm says the plant will reach initial operating capacity of 10 metric tons per year by the end of 2012. Materia was founded in 1998 to commercialize olefin metathesis catalyst technology invented by California Institute of Technology professor Robert H. Grubbs. In January, it received $17 million from Alfred Bader, founder of Aldrich Chemical, and the investment group Bader/Bernstein.
