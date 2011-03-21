Mosher Award To Tobin Marks

The ACS Santa Clara Valley Section presented the 2010 Carol & Harry Mosher Award in January to Tobin J. Marks, Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University. The award has been given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section since 1980 to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, to advance chemistry as a profession, and to recognize service to ACS.
Marks, who is also the Vladimir N. Ipatieff Professor of Catalytic Chemistry and a professor of materials science and engineering, was one of the first researchers to recognize the potential of using actinides and lanthanides in organometallic chemistry and catalysis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter