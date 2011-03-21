Nichols Medal Seeks Nominations

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2012 William H. Nichols Medal. The award is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry. It consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.
Those eligible for consideration include investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry during the past five calendar years. Nominations should include a completed nomination form, biographical and professional data, and seconding letters.
Nominations must be received by May 31, and application forms are available from the section’s website at newyorkacs.org.
