Novartis Plans Cuts At Big British Site

Novartis plans to end pharmaceutical manufacturing and partially close the global development operation at its site in Horsham, England. Scaling back could affect about 500 of the 950 positions at the facility. Novartis says it will maintain the site’s respiratory research operation, which employs about 330 people. Novartis notes that it will continue manufacturing at U.K. sites in Grimsby, Liverpool, and Dundee.
