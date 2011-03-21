Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Plant Sex Requires D-Serine

D-Serine signaling helps guide pollen tube cells to their ovule objective

by Sarah Everts
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2011 Science
A plant’s pistil containing eggs. The blue staining represents the expression of serine racemase, which forms D-Serine along the pathway that pollen tube cells take to reach the egg.
Credit: © 2011 Science
A plant’s pistil containing eggs. The blue staining represents the expression of serine racemase, which forms D-Serine along the pathway that pollen tube cells take to reach the egg.

After pollen lands on a flower, its sperm don’t have the ability to swim to a plant’s ovules. So fertilization instead requires the pollen cells to grow as long as 12 inches so the sperm can reach their ovule target. Now, researchers led by José A. Feijó, a plant scientist at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal, report that D-Serine is involved in the signaling pathways that direct the pollen tube cells to their objective (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1201101). D-Serine regulates a calcium ion channel that is found in high density in the pollen tube cell. It is essential for the pollen tube cell’s rapid growth, which delivers the sperm to the ovules located at the bottom of a plant’s pistil. “D-Serine is a novel signaling mechanism in plants,” comments Jose Gutierrez-Marcos, a plant researcher at the University of Warwick, in England. “What is quite exciting is that this D-Serine signaling is quite similar to what is observed in animal neurons,” he adds, where D-Serine also activates ion channels.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plants signal danger through nervelike process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Egg cell gatekeeper keeps zebrafish sperm in line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant Pollen Sex Receptor Discovered

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE