Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Range Of Recruiters Heading To ACS Career Fair In Anaheim

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

COMPANY COMING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nalco
Senior Research Chemist Keith Gawrys works at Nalco Energy Services R&#38;D in Sugar Land, Texas. The company will be recruiting at the ACS Career Fair.
Credit: Nalco
Senior Research Chemist Keith Gawrys works at Nalco Energy Services R&#38;D in Sugar Land, Texas. The company will be recruiting at the ACS Career Fair.

Despite growing opportunities in emerging businesses, government labs, and reviving biomedical businesses, the job market remains competitive for chemists on the West Coast.

For those seeking jobs, the ACS Career Fair, which will be held next week during the ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., may be a valuable resource. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and discuss job opportunities with a wide range of employers at the fair, according to David E. Harwell, assistant director of career management and development at ACS. The fair will be held in Hall C of the Anaheim Convention Center.

More than 30 companies and organizations—including Arch Chemicals, Asymchem Laboratories, Dow AgroSciences, Gilead, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Merck & Co., Momentive Performance Materials, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals—will be scouting for new hires at the career fair.

During the Anaheim meeting, some employers—including Celanese and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory—will be making themselves more accessible by participating in Recruiters Row, a series of booths that will be set up in the Exposition Hall, Harwell says. At previous meetings, candidates were only able to meet recruiters if they had set up an appointment to meet in the career fair hall, he adds.

"Being on Recruiters Row will allow us to promote our company and create interest among future and passive job seekers," says Tricia Hayes, a senior recruiter with Nalco Energy Services. The company will be actively recruiting chemists to fill R&D positions in Sugar Land, Texas, and to work at its new lab in Pune, India.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

2023 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications
2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting to be held virtually
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career networking ribbons available in Orlando

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE