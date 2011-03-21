Science Mentors Receive Presidential Awards

HIGH PRAISE [+]Enlarge Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Two of the 11 individuals and one of the four organizations selected for this year’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring are being honored for developing programs that aid students pursuing degrees in chemistry and related sciences. The awards were presented by President Barack Obama at the White House in January.

The awards recognize the crucial role that mentoring plays in the academic and personal development of students studying science or engineering—particularly those who belong to groups that are underrepresented in those fields. Each winner receives $10,000 to advance his or her mentoring efforts.

Following are the chemistry-related awardees:

Anthony Carpi, a professor of environmental toxicology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York, was recognized for his work in creating a program at the college that arranges for forensic science majors to work on research projects with faculty members. Carpi started the Program for Research Initiatives for Science Majors in 2006, and several participants have won awards for their work. Carpi’s research focuses on the transport of heavy metals in the environment and the potential effect of environmental change on the global cycling of mercury pollution.

Gerard F. R. Parkin, professor of inorganic chemistry at Columbia University, was honored for going above and beyond normal mentoring activities. For example, through shared access to high-tech instrumentation in his lab, he encourages collaborations between his graduate students and faculty at local institutions. He has also created opportunities for underrepresented schoolchildren in the New York City area to use the instructional chemistry labs at Columbia to carry out simple experiments under the guidance of graduate students.

