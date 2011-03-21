Tate & Lyle To Make BDO For Genomatica

The corn refiner Tate & Lyle will produce demonstration quantities of Genomatica’s biobased 1,4-butanediol (BDO), which is made from sugar by genetically engineered microbes. Tate & Lyle will dedicate a demonstration-scale facility in Decatur, Ill., to Genomatica to scale up its production process in 13,000-L fermenters. The plant is colocated with a Tate & Lyle corn wet mill that will provide the sugar feedstock.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter