Tekmira Sues Alnylam Over Technology

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals is suing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for misuse of trade secrets and confidential information related to Tekmira’s lipid nanoparticle siRNA delivery technology. Since 2007, Alnylam has been developing siRNA-based drugs that are delivered to the body using Tekmira’s technology. Among other things, Tekmira claims that Alnylam disclosed Tekmira manufacturing instructions to a third-party collaborator and included confidential information in patent filings. Tekmira claims it has rights to Alnylam’s pipeline products, which could be worth more than $1 billion. Alnylam says the suit is without merit.
