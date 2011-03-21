Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Upbeat Outlook At Pittcon

Instrumentation: Firms expand offerings as consolidation trend continues

by Marc S. Reisch
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
More than 16,000 people attended the Pittcon exhibition and conference.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
More than 16,000 people attended the Pittcon exhibition and conference.

Scientific instrument makers at the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon) in Atlanta said the economic recovery has revived buyer interest. Business conditions, they said, are much stronger than they were a year ago, when the economy was just beginning to improve.

Some big instrument makers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent, vowed to continue making acquisitions to broaden their product lines. Others, such as Waters and Shimadzu, indicated their intent to remain independent and reliant largely on homegrown advances.

“The market is much better today than it was a year ago, when people worried about the fragility of the recovery,” said Michael R. McMullen, president of Agilent’s chemical analysis group. Nick Roelofs, president of Agilent’s life sciences group, added that acquisitions will remain part of the firm’s growth strategy. He pointed to the 2010 acquisition of Varian, which brought nuclear magnetic resonance instruments to the firm’s product line, and to this month’s Biocius and Lab 901 purchases, which expanded Agilent’s high-throughput spectroscopy and electrophoresis offerings.

Thermo Fisher Scientific CEO Marc N. Casper noted that his firm is “investing to increase the depth of our capabilities.” He cited recent acquisitions, such as reagent supplier Finnzymes and handheld detector maker Ahura Scientific, and noted that the planned $2.1 billion acquisition of ion chromatography expert Dio­nex should close in the second quarter. Thermo Fisher is waiting for European regulators to clear the purchase.

Chromatography leader Waters said technology advances are more important than acquisitions. The firm’s last major acquisition was the 2009 purchase of supercritical fluid chromatography specialist Thar Instruments. Waters used Pittcon this year to showcase the first Thar instrument—a sub-2-μm-particle ultra-performance chromatograph—to be sold under the Waters name.

Instrument makers Agilent and Shimadzu said their Japanese employees are safe and facilities are intact after the earthquake and tsunami. But Japanese instrument maker Jeol suffered some damage to its factories in the north of the country, said J. Douglas Meinhart, analytical instruments vice president.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Top instrument firms in 2017
Bullishness at Pittcon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimism Reigns Among Instrument Firms At Pittcon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE