Victor Snieckus Named Laureate Of Lithuania

Victor Snieckus, Alfred Bader Chair Emeritus in Organic Chemistry at Queen’s University, in Kingston, Ontario, has been named the 2010 Laureate of the Republic of Lithuania in the Field of Physical, Biomedical & Technological Sciences. The honor recognizes lifetime scholarly and research achievements by a Lithuanian scientist working abroad. Snieckus was also cited for significant activities in the field of organic chemistry, which have facilitated communication among various chemical societies.
