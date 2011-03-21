Wacker Will Expand Silicon In Germany

Wacker Chemie will spend $180 million to expand polysilicon production at its Burghausen and Nünchritz facilities in Germany, by a combined 10,000 metric tons. The additional capacity, to come on-line in 2012, will bring total Germany-based production to 52,000 tons per year. Wacker is also constructing a 15,000-ton plant in Cleveland, Tenn. Thanks to strong demand for polysilicon for solar cells and computer chips, customers have already placed contracts for most of the output from the three plants through 2014, the firm says.
