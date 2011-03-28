Eastman Expands In Medical Polymers

Eastman Chemical has launched a line of medical-grade Tritan copolyester polymers for renal applications. The polymer, an alternative to polycarbonate and polyolefins for medical device housings, retains clarity after sterilization, allowing technicians to easily detect air bubbles, blood leakage, or clotting, Eastman says. The polymers are also increasingly being used in medical devices for gynecological and laparoscopic surgeries, the firm adds.
