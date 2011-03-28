Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Faster, Better Infrared Imaging

Analytical Chemistry: Multiple synchrotron beams improve speed and resolution of IR chemical imaging

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new synchrotron-based infrared imaging system allows scientists to collect images with the best resolution available—limited only by the diffraction property of light—across the entire IR spectrum in a fraction of the time of conventional IR imaging systems (Nat. Methods, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.1585). IR chemical imaging usually requires a substantial trade-off between spatial resolution and acquisition time.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Methods
Multiple synchrotron beams combined with focal plane array detection (right) yield higher resolution images than conventional thermal sources with linear array detection (left).
Credit: Nat. Methods
Multiple synchrotron beams combined with focal plane array detection (right) yield higher resolution images than conventional thermal sources with linear array detection (left).

“We’re able to measure at the diffraction limit at all wavelengths rapidly,” says Carol J. Hirschmugl, a physics professor at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and one of the team leaders. An image that would have taken 11 days to acquire, she says, now takes only 20 minutes.

In the new system, Hirschmugl; Michael J. Nasse, a physicist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison; and coworkers optically maneuver 12 beams from Madison’s IRENI (IR environmental imaging) synchrotron beamline into a 3 × 4 array that illuminates a 50- × 50-μm area on sample surfaces. They defocus the beams enough to get homogeneous illumination that covers almost as broad an area as a conventional thermal IR source but is much brighter.

Because the light is so bright, they are able to use a much higher magnification objective than can be used with conventional IR sources. The effective pixel size is 0.54 × 0.54 μm, which is one-hundredth the area of pixels in other systems.

“We didn’t expect that we would get as high spatial resolution as we’re getting,” Hirschmugl says. “It is definitely as good as can be done” without using near-field optics to break the diffraction limit.

Working with Rohit Bhargava, a bioengineering professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, the team used the system to obtain diffraction-limited images of prostate and breast tissue pathology samples.

The work is a “major advance” in the development of IR spectroscopy for chemical imaging, says Francis L. Martin, a researcher at the Centre for Biophotonics at Lancaster University, in England. “This work demonstrates what is achievable with IR spectroscopy and will lend impetus to the future development of IR microscopes for routine usage in clinical practice and in the biological laboratory.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Performance of tabletop X-ray instrument approaches that of a synchrotron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A better way to do infrared microspectroscopy
Fujifilm develops new imaging technology for cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE