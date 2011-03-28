Lonza Inks Biologic Manufacturing Pacts

Lonza has signed a drug development and manufacturing agreement with Athera Biotechnologies, part of Sweden’s Karolinska Development. Under the agreement, the Swiss contract services company will initiate cell-line and process development for Athera’s monoclonal antibody, PC-mAb, intended for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome. Lonza has also signed an agreement with Enobia for the development of the Montreal firm’s enzyme replacement therapy ENG-0040, which has completed Phase II trials for juvenile rickets.
