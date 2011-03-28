Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil Spill Blamed On Damaged Pipe

by David J. Hanson
March 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thomas M. Blue/U.S. Coast Guard
The blowout preventer from the Deepwater Horizon rig is pulled from the Gulf of Mexico in September 2010.
Credit: Thomas M. Blue/U.S. Coast Guard
The blowout preventer from the Deepwater Horizon rig is pulled from the Gulf of Mexico in September 2010.

The basic cause of the blowout preventer failure at the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig last year was a bent portion of drilling pipe that kept the cutoff devices, called blind shear rams, from closing completely. This is the primary conclusion of the forensic investigation of the blowout preventer performed for the U.S. government by the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas. The investigation determined that the piece of pipe was damaged very early in the accident and that the blowout preventer’s hydraulic circuits that operate the closing mechanisms were working. Det Norske Veritas made a number of recommendations for additional study, including suggesting that oil companies need to reexamine the ability of the shear rams to completely shut off oil flow regardless of the position of pipe in the wellbore. The report was released on March 22 by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation & Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard, which are leading the investigation of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE