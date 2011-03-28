PPG To Add Chlorine With Equa-Chlor Buy

PPG Industries has agreed to acquire Equa-Chlor, a producer of chlorine, caustic soda, and hydrochloric acid in Longview, Wash. Equa-Chlor’s plant opened in 2005 on the site of a former Weyerhaeuser chlor-alkali facility. It has the capacity to produce about 220 tons of chlorine per day. Equa-Chlor declared bankruptcy in early 2008 and emerged from court protection about a year later. PPG, which operates chlor-alkali plants mainly on the U.S. Gulf Coast, says the purchase will give it “a strategic foothold” in the western U.S.
