Arnold C. Craig, 77, retired organic chemistry professor at Montana State University, Bozeman, died on Jan. 7 in Bozeman.
Craig received a B.A. from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1954 and a Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1959, both in chemistry. He began his career at Eastman Kodak as a senior research chemist and then became an assistant chemistry professor at Montana State in 1965, rising to full professor in 1976.
Craig served as chairman of both the undergraduate and graduate programs in chemistry and biochemistry and was instrumental in developing the Master of Science in Science Education program. He also directed continuing education programs for high school science teachers throughout the state. He retired from Montana State in 1998.
Craig was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960. He served as program chairman or cochairman for national and regional ACS meetings and took on various offices in the Montana Section.
He is survived by his wife, Rhoda; daughter, Heather; son, Lindsay; and two grandchildren. His son Colin predeceased him in 2009.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter