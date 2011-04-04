BASF Sets Expansion In Malaysia, China …

BASF and Petronas will expand acrylic acid and n-butanol facilities at their joint venture in southern Malaysia. The partners will also undertake a feasibility study for a new superabsorbent polymers plant. In December 2010, BASF and Petronas said they were considering a $1.3 billion investment in a specialties complex in Malaysia (C&EN, Dec. 13, 2010, page 16). Separately, the Chinese government has approved BASF’s proposal to build a $1.2 billion urethane chemicals plant in Chongqing’s Changshou industrial park in southwestern China. The project consists of a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year methylene diphenyl diisocyanate plant and facilities to make the raw materials nitrobenzene and aniline.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter