Benjamin Lipka, 80, a retired industrial chemist, died in New Haven, Conn., on Nov. 11, 2009.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Lipka earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from New York University. He began work on a Ph.D. in organic chemistry there but was drafted to serve in the Korean War. After two years of active duty, he was honorably discharged and completed his doctorate at NYU.
He worked briefly at Geigy Chemical in Ardsley, N.Y., before joining Allied Chemical & Dye’s National Aniline Division in Buffalo as a senior R&D chemist. There he synthesized and evaluated novel dyestuffs for use in colorless carbon paper, thermographic coatings, and colorless hectographic inks.
In 1967, Lipka moved to Upjohn’s Fine Chemicals Division, in North Haven, Conn. He remained there as senior R&D chemist until 1992. Cytec Industries in Stamford, Conn., then hired Lipka as a consultant for a three-month stint that ultimately extended to eight years.
Lipka was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949. He enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, canning preserves, and making garlic pickles, which his friends and family looked forward to receiving every summer. He was an accomplished leather tooler, and he enjoyed doing New York Times crossword puzzles.
Lipka is survived by his wife, Loretta Sheri; three daughters, Leslie, Jane Helfgott, and Stephanie Hackett; and six grandchildren.
