Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Berthus B. (B. B.) McInteer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Berthus B. (B. B.) McInteer, 90, staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory for 32 years, died on Nov. 27, 2010, in Los Alamos, N.M., after a short illness.

After obtaining his Ph.D. under Alfred O. C. Nier at the University of Minnesota, McInteer began his career at Los Alamos. McInteer’s group developed a thermal diffusion method to enrich tritium for early tests of thermonuclear weapons. This process served as the basis for the industrial system used to enrich tritium at the Savannah River Site, in South Carolina, for use in nuclear weapons. He also characterized magnesium hydride, designed a nuclear thermal rocket engine, and coinvented a drilling technology that led to the formation of the Geothermal Energy Division at Los Alamos.

It is in the area of isotope separation, however, that McInteer’s work had an epic impact. McInteer’s development of large-scale cryogenic distillation methods enabled the widespread application of nontoxic stable isotopes of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen in chemistry and other fields. Prior to his work, the availability of such isotopes was limited and the cost was prohibitive.

Isotopic labeling is crucial to the elucidation of chemical reaction mechanisms, it enables the analysis of proteins and other large biomolecules, and it is fundamental to modern structural nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The development of an industry synthesizing isotopically labeled precursors, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals is another consequence of McInteer’s work. He also improved simple isotope-ratio determinations, resulting in the formation of Isotope Services, a Los Alamos company that provided isotopic analysis services.

McInteer is survived by his wife, Carlotta; eight children; numerous grandchildren; and his sister, Sarah Becker.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glenn T. Seaborg Award For Nuclear Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium Analysis Advances
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Albert Ghiorso

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE