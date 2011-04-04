Bruno J. Zwolinski, 90, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, died on Oct. 25, 2010, in College Station, Texas.
Born in Buffalo, Zwolinski earned a B.S. in chemistry at Canisius College in 1941 and an M.S. in physical chemistry from Purdue University in 1943. The following year, he accepted a position to work on the Manhattan Project at Columbia University with Paul H. Emmett and Willard F. Libby. He then earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Princeton University under Henry Eyring.
Zwolinski was appointed assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Utah in 1948 and then joined Stanford Research Institute as a senior physicist in 1953. He became assistant director of the chemistry program of the recently established National Science Foundation the year after.
In 1957, Zwolinski accepted a professorship in chemistry at Carnegie Institute of Technology. In 1961, he became a chemistry professor and founded the Thermodynamics Research Center at Texas A&M, where he studied the viscosity of hydrocarbon mixtures and theories of the thermodynamic and transport properties of fluids. He retired from the university in 1991.
Zwolinski was editor-in-chief of ACS’s Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data from 1971 to 1990 and an emeritus member of the society, joining in 1942.
He loved the Southwest and was an avid collector of paintings depicting the region. He was a fan of the early big bands and enjoyed working on his 1.7 acres of land in College Station.
Zwolinski is survived by three children, Jan Scott, Bruno Jeffrey, and Maria Clarissa; and one grandchild, Joseph. His wife, Margery, died in 2005.
