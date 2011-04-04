Call To Join AAAS Chemistry Section

International Year of Chemistry events at the recent American Association for the Advancement of Science meeting in Washington, D.C., showcased the many contributions of chemistry to science and society with lectures and symposia ranging from amyloids to energy.
AAAS supports activities synergistic to those of the American Chemical Society in promoting the excitement of the chemistry discipline to a broad scientific and lay audience. This letter is a call to all C&EN readers who are AAAS members to remember to affiliate with Section C, Chemistry. You can do so online at membercentral.aaas.org, followed by clicking on “My MemberCentral.”
Just because Science arrives in your mailbox, you are not necessarily a Chemistry Section affiliate. There is no additional charge beyond membership, and your affiliation will help Section C with additional funds for programming at annual meetings. Affiliated members are also eligible for nomination to the rank of Fellow. Please help us demonstrate enthusiasm for the chemical sciences by full representation of the AAAS chemistry membership!
Chuck Casey, past-chair
Cindy Burrows, chair
AAAS Section on Chemistry
