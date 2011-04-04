Dow Eyes China For Perchloroethylene

Dow Chemical and China’s Befar Group will explore the construction of a 40,000-metric-ton-per-year perchloroethylene (perc) plant in Binzhou, Shandong province, China. Perc’s traditional use as a dry-cleaning solvent is mature, but demand is growing as a feedstock for non-ozone-depleting fluorocarbon refrigerants, Dow says. Although the Chinese perc market is expanding rapidly, local supply has been limited, the company notes. The new plant would open in 2014.
