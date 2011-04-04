Gilead, Sanofi Ink Academic R&D Pacts

Gilead Sciences and Yale School of Medicine have formed a multiyear collaboration to discover novel cancer therapies. Research will focus on the genetic basis and underlying mechanisms of cancer. Gilead will fund the initial four-year research period with up to $40 million and could pay as much as $100 million over 10 years if the project is renewed. Meanwhile, Sanofi-Aventis has formed a collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center focused on diabetes treatments. The three-year project will investigate the role of osteocalcin, an osteoblast-secreted peptide, in diabetes management. Sanofi will fund research at Columbia and will have an option to license existing patents and results from ongoing research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter