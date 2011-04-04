Juergen H. Braun, 82, a retired DuPont research chemist, died on Sept. 30, 2010, in Hockessin, Del.
Braun received a diplom-ingenieur in 1951 from Germany’s Technische Universität Berlin and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1956, both in inorganic chemistry.
He joined DuPont in 1955 as a research chemist who focused on pigments and specialized in titanium dioxide. Braun was also an adjunct professor at North Dakota State University and a visiting lecturer at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He was active as a member of the editorial review board of the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology and received its Roon Foundation Award.
By his retirement in 1993, he held a half-dozen patents and had published more than 20 journal articles. He was proudest of writing a chapter in a pigments textbook and coauthoring an article on color and gloss with his son, a product designer and engineer.
After his official retirement, Braun continued to be active as a consultant.
Braun was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. He was a world traveler who had a lifelong love of sailing.
He is survived by his partner of 32 years, E-Bette Shidler; three children; and five grandchildren.
