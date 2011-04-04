Advertisement

People

Juergen H. Braun

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Most Popular in People

Juergen H. Braun, 82, a retired DuPont research chemist, died on Sept. 30, 2010, in Hockessin, Del.

Braun received a diplom-ingenieur in 1951 from Germany’s Technische Universität Berlin and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1956, both in inorganic chemistry.

He joined DuPont in 1955 as a research chemist who focused on pigments and specialized in titanium dioxide. Braun was also an adjunct professor at North Dakota State University and a visiting lecturer at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He was active as a member of the editorial review board of the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology and received its Roon Foundation Award.

By his retirement in 1993, he held a half-dozen patents and had published more than 20 journal articles. He was proudest of writing a chapter in a pigments textbook and coauthoring an article on color and gloss with his son, a product designer and engineer.

After his official retirement, Braun continued to be active as a consultant.

Braun was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. He was a world traveler who had a lifelong love of sailing.

He is survived by his partner of 32 years, E-Bette Shidler; three children; and five grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

