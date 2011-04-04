Advertisement

Martin Stiles

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Martin Stiles, 83, a longtime professor of chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, died on Jan. 16, in Lexington, Ky.

Stiles earned a B.S. in chemistry from Ohio State University in 1950 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University in 1954 under Paul D. Bartlett. He later studied at the University of Munich as a Guggenheim Fellow.

He served as a professor of chemistry at the University of Michigan from 1955 until 1978, when he became an adjunct professor at the University of Kentucky. He also was a consultant for the National Institutes of Health and for companies including Dow Chemical and General Electric.

Stiles served as assistant editor of ACS’s Journal of Organic Chemistry before becoming editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society from 1969 until 1975.

His research dealt largely with the chemistry of reactive intermediates. He published numerous papers in professional journals and lectured widely in the U.S. and Europe. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. Stiles was also a Thoroughbred horse breeder who bred several stakes winners.

Survivors include his wife, author Martha Bennett Stiles; and sister, Carol White. He was preceded in death by his son, John Martin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

