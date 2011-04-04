Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Michelle M. Millar

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Michelle M. Millar, 64, a chemistry professor at the State University of New York, Stony Brook, died on Feb. 13 from an apparent heart attack.

Millar obtained her bachelor’s degree in 1968 from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her Ph.D. in 1975 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she worked with Richard H. Holm. She carried out postdoctoral research with F. Albert Cotton at Texas A&M University and Earl L. Muetterties at Cornell University. After seven years on the faculty of New York University, she moved to Stony Brook in 1985.

Millar was a premier synthetic inorganic chemist. She specialized in the design and synthesis of new transition-metal complexes as models for metalloenzymes. She recognized that much of the unusual metal chemistry that takes place inside proteins is possible because the proteins serve as sterically congested ligands, controlling access to the reactive metal centers. In recent years, her group has concentrated on analogs for the nickel-containing enzyme hydrogenase that catalyzes the technologically important reaction 2H+ + 2e– = H2.

Millar loved teaching and her chemistry demonstrations included drinking liquid nitrogen and breathing helium.

When Millar started graduate school in 1968, there were essentially no women chemistry professors at research universities in the U.S. Her greatest satisfaction was that, along with other women of her generation, she helped break down the barriers that had limited the career opportunities for women chemists. She joined ACS in 1974.

Millar is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Koch.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roger Soderberg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: F. Ann Walker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John L. Bear

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE