NSB Honors Charles Vest

For his public service leadership in science and technology, Charles M. Vest, president of the National Academy of Engineering, will receive the 2011 Vannevar Bush Award on May 10. “Charles Vest has been a dynamic force in science policy for a number of years, and we’re very pleased to honor him with the Vannevar Bush Award,” National Science Board Chairman Ray M. Bowen said in a statement. Vest is president emeritus of MIT and had previously served as a director at DuPont for 14 years and at IBM for 13 years. He was vice chairman of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness for eight years and served on various federal committees and commissions. The Bush Award is given annually by NSB—the policy-making body for NSF and advisory panel to Congress—for public service activities in science and technology that make a “contribution toward the welfare of mankind and the nation.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter