Nova Tapping Into Oil Sands and Shale

Nova Chemicals has inked an agreement with Williams Cos. for 17,000 barrels per day of an ethane/ethylene gas mixture from Alberta’s oil sands. The supply will be piped to Nova’s Joffre, Alberta, petrochemical plants, which have been short of ethane feedstock in recent years because of the decline of natural gas exports to the U.S. Separately, MarkWest Liberty and Sunoco Logistics plan to supply 65,000 bbl per day of ethane extracted from Pennsylvania shale to Sarnia, Ontario, by 2012. Nova and Imperial Oil consume ethane at ethylene crackers in Sarnia.
