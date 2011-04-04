Advertisement

People

Paul Shin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Paul Shin, 48, a chemical educator, died on Oct. 29, 2010, shortly after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Shin received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1986 and a doctorate from Colorado State University in 1993.

After conducting postdoctoral research with Joan S. Valentine at UCLA, he held several high school and community college teaching positions before serving as instrument facilities manager at Occidental College and then as an applications engineer for Bruker BioSpin. He subsequently taught at several colleges and community colleges before joining California State University, Northridge, as chemical instrumentation manager, part-time instructor, and department webmaster. He was also an adjunct professor of chemistry at Los Angeles City College.

Shin joined ACS in 1994. He was chair of the society’s Southern California Section. Shin’s service as a specialist reserve officer for the Los Angeles Police Department’s hazmat unit led to his receiving the 2008 Reserve Officer of the Year award.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Danielle; son, Andrew; and identical twin brother, Peter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

