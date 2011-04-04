Perstorp Builds Singapore Plants

Swedish specialty chemical producer Perstorp will build a plant in Singapore for hexamethylene diisocyanate, used largely in specialty coatings for aircraft. The 12,000-metric-ton-per-year plant is scheduled to come on-line in 2012. Perstorp will also build a 2-ethylhexanoic acid facility in Singapore and expand a plant in Sweden, adding 40,000 metric tons of capacity overall. 2-EHA is a synthetic acid used in lubricants and plasticizers, Perstorp says.
