Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Petrochemicals’ U.S. Growth Spurt

Investment: Two large projects are considered to take advantage of cheap natural gas

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chevron Phillips
Chevron Phillips makes ethylene at its Sweeny, Texas, complex.
Credit: Chevron Phillips
Chevron Phillips makes ethylene at its Sweeny, Texas, complex.

Thanks to low-cost natural gas from shale, companies are moving forward with investments in U.S. petrochemical production again after a decade-long hiatus during which they shunned building new capacity. Chevron Phillips Chemical announced last week that it is launching a feasibility study on a new ethylene cracker, and Ineos disclosed it is mulling a new ethylene oxide plant.

Chevron Phillips says it is studying construction of a 2.5 billion-lb-per-year cracker as well as new derivatives plants at one of its existing sites on the Gulf Coast. The company estimates that the plants would be completed by 2016 or 2017.

Chevron Phillips already operates 7.8 billion lb of ethylene capacity in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur, and Sweeny, Texas. In October, the firm announced it will build a plant for the ethylene derivative 1-hexene in Cedar Bayou. It also runs an aromatics plant in Pascagoula, Miss., and a styrene joint venture with Styron in St. James, La.

The company is already advancing discussions with engineering contractors, according to Chief Operating Officer Tim Taylor. “We intend to expedite our development decisions to capitalize on the advanced feedstock position that shale gas resources could bring to the chemical industry in the U.S.,” he says.

The U.S. could support two new crackers, plus expansion projects at existing facilities, according to Chemical Market Associates Inc., which held its annual petrochemical conference in Houston last month. “You’ve got to put North America back into consideration,” noted Mark Eramo, executive vice president of market advisory services at CMAI.

Ineos, meanwhile, is considering the U.S., as well as other locations, for the construction of a 1.1 billion-lb ethylene oxide plant with “appropriately sized” units for derivatives, including ethylene glycol.

“The U.S. is an obvious location for Ineos Oxide to consider its next expansion,” says Hans Casier, CEO of Ineos Oxide. He notes Ineos’ U.S. presence in ethylene oxide derivatives and the country’s growing competitive advantage in petrochemicals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gulf Coast petrochemical plants open, and new ones are planned
Sasol, Westlake Move On Projects
LyondellBasell Plans Yet More Ethylene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE