Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

SERS Substrates Made With Pocket Change

ACS Meeting News: Metal substrates needed for Raman spectroscopy technique can be made with everyday objects--even coins

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jordan Betz
Silver features form by galvanic displacement of nickel on the surface of a dime.
Credit: Jordan Betz
Silver features form by galvanic displacement of nickel on the surface of a dime.

Metal substrates needed for surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) can be made with everyday objects—even coins—reported Jordan F. Betz, a graduate student in Gary W. Rubloff’s research group at the University of Maryland. This simple approach allows substrates to be prepared quickly and easily for portable SERS analyses. Betz described how he and his coworkers developed the ability to turn loose change into SERS substrates in 30 minutes or less by using galvanic displacement of coins in a silver nitrate solution. In the electrochemical process, microscale and nanoscale silver features form on the surface of the coins as silver from the solution displaces copper or nickel. “The most expensive part of the reaction is the coin itself,” Betz said. “The amount of silver we use is only a fraction of a penny, even at today’s prices for precious metals.” Using the dye rhodamine 6G as a model compound, the Maryland researchers have demonstrated that their substrates can enhance a regular Raman signal by a factor of 109.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New SERS Substrate Enables Large-Area Imaging
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slicing Nanowires Into Nanocrystal Arrays
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple Nanopowders For Electrolysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE