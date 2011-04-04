Sumitomo, Samsung Form LED Venture

Sumitomo Chemical and Samsung LED have agreed to form a joint venture in South Korea to produce sapphire substrates for light-emitting diodes. Sumitomo is already a supplier of high-purity alumina used in manufacturing sapphire substrates. To make LEDs, manufacturers slice sapphire ingots into thin sheets that are then coated with a luminescent layer. The partners expect that their venture will eventually supply a broader range of LED materials.
