TB Alliance Signs China Research Deal

The nonprofit Global Alliance for TB Drug Development has signed an agreement with the International Scientific Exchange Foundation of China to discover and develop affordable and fast-acting drugs against tuberculosis. The two organizations will set up the Global Health R&D Center of China to develop treatments for public health diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS. The partners say GHRC will be the first Chinese not-for-profit product development partnership.
