Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William B. Martin Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 4, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

William B. Martin Jr., 87, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., died of prostate cancer on Jan. 5, in Enfield, N.H.

Born in Winchendon, Mass., Martin served in the Navy Air Corps from 1943 until 1945. He earned a B.A. at Clark University in 1948 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Yale University in 1953.

He joined Union College in 1953, teaching organic chemistry for 36 years until his retirement in 1989.

Martin received the college’s Faculty Meritorious Service Award in 1984. During sabbaticals, he translated three volumes of “Hückel Molecular Orbital Model and Its Application” from German to English.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1948. Through ACS’s Eastern New York Section, he codeveloped Project Mercury to train high school dropouts and underemployed people to work as chemical technicians for local businesses.

He retired to Mascoma Lake, in Enfield, where he became active in efforts to reduce the invasion of aquatic Eurasian milfoil. He also worked to educate and inform elected officials and local citizens about their potential impact on the environment. He was active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley and enjoyed biking, stamp collecting, and canoeing.

Martin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; son, Timothy; daughters, Pamela Havener and Cynthia Hein; and four grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Melvin L. Potts
Jerome Saldick
Eric Rau

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE