William J. Roberts, 92, a retired industrial chemist, died on Dec. 6, 2010, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
A native of Philadelphia, Roberts earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1942, an M.S. in chemistry in 1944, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1947, all from the University of Pennsylvania. As a student during World War II, he worked on polymer chemistry related to the development of synthetic rubber and taught chemistry classes to Army medics.
Roberts began his career working as a chemist for UGI in Philadelphia. In 1957, he joined Celanese, serving for a time as a technical director of its Fibers Division in Charlotte, N.C. He then worked for FMC from 1974 until 1976 before becoming a consultant.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He loved sailing and was an avid reader.
Roberts is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, John; daughter, Wendy; and four grandchildren.
