DuPont Sues Over Trade Secret Theft

DuPont has sued two individuals and related firms for stealing manufacturing technology from the titanium dioxide plant it operates in Kuan Yin, Taiwan. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, DuPont charges that Walter Liew and his California-based firms, USA Performance Technology and Performance Group, and John Liu, an engineer, embezzled and sold the technology to an unidentified Chinese competitor for use in making the white pigment. DuPont has asked the court for an injunction preventing the two from selling its technology and for “exemplary damages, in an amount equal to double actual damages.”
