People

Grace Yu-Sheng Lo

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Grace Yu-Sheng Lo, 77, a Dow Chemical chemist, died on Jan. 5 in Midland, Mich.

Born in China, Lo earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in Taiwan in 1959. She received an M.S. degree from Oberlin College in 1962 and a Ph.D. degree from Michigan State University in 1971, both in chemistry. She then completed postdoctoral studies at Washington State University.

In 1962, Lo joined the Chemical Physics Research Laboratory at Dow Chemical. There, she conducted research in Raman spectroscopy and later worked in the company’s Central Research Polymer Laboratory. She was a coinventor of anionic block copolymer technology that led to the Dexco Polymers joint venture between Dow and ExxonMobil. She retired from Dow in 1994. She joined ACS in 1972.

Survivors include two sisters, Hsin-Sheng Chow and Hung Woo; and a sister-in-law, Yu Yen Lo.

