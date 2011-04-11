Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Henry M. (Hank) Fales

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Henry M. (Hank) Fales, 83, a prominent scientist at the National Institutes of Health, died on Oct. 28, 2010.

Born in New York City, Fales enlisted in the Navy Air Corps as a trainee pilot in 1944. He then attended Rutgers University, earning a B.S. in 1948 and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1952 under R. A. Barnes.

In 1954, Fales accepted a research chemist position with W. C. Wildman in the Laboratory of Chemistry at what was then the National Heart Institute at NIH. He remained there for almost 57 years, including through the institute’s transition to the National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute.

Findings from Fales’s laboratory were often the stimulus for the development or adaptation of technologies for biomedical applications, including chemical ionization, plasma desorption, and electrospray ionization. Under his direction, the Laboratory of Chemistry became a world-renowned center in the 1960s for structural chemistry as a result of the integration of nuclear magnetic resonance with X-ray crystallography and mass spectrometry.

Fales is credited with more than 350 publications dealing with natural products, biochemistry, insect pheromones, and protein structures. He also cofounded a Washington, D.C.-area mass spectrometry discussion group. Fales was active within the American Society for Mass Spectrometry and was its president from 1992 to 1994.

He received the Department of Health, Education & Welfare’s Superior Service Award in 1973 and 1986 and the Hillebrand Prize from the Chemical Society of Washington, the ACS Washington, D.C., local section, in 1977. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1952.

Fales is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughters, Marsha and Suzanne; and son, Richard.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Edgar F. Westrum Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marilyn E. Jacox
Frank H. Field

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE