Lucite Resumes U.S. Methacrylic Acid

Lucite International will build a 23,000- metric-ton-per-year methacrylic acid plant at its site in Beaumont, Texas, by the end of 2012. The company had stopped production in the Americas when it closed a facility in Belle, W.Va., in 2010. It now says global demand for methacrylic acid is so strong, particularly from China, that supplies in the Americas are tight. Lucite, part of Mitsubishi Chemical, operates a methyl methacrylate plant in Beaumont.
