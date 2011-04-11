Millennium, Sunesis Link For Cancer Drugs

Millennium, the U.S. arm of Japanese drug firm Takeda, will pay Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $4 million up front and up to $60 million in milestones for two kinase inhibitors. Millennium gains vosaroxin, an oral, selective pan-Raf kinase inhibitor in Phase III trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia, and an undisclosed kinase inhibitor also being developed to treat cancer. Sunesis was developing the compounds with Biogen Idec, which is exiting oncology research.
