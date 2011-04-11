Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Qiagen Gets Aussie Diagnostics Firm

by Rick Mullin
April 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Qiagen, a Dutch supplier of diagnostic sample and assay technologies, has agreed to acquire the Australian diagnostics firm Cellestis for $355 million. Cellestis has commercialized a molecular diagnostic test for latent tuberculosis and plans to introduce a test for cytomegalovirus. Cellestis’ tools test whole-blood samples for the presence of systematically amplified molecular analytes. The company claims that the tests provide information on latent infections, in which pathogens are present in such low amounts that they are not detectable with traditional DNA-based diagnostics. Qiagen says the technology can be used as a preliminary assay with its DNA- and RNA-based technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche Acquires Two Diagnostics Firms
Roche Acquires Test Developer IQuum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agilent To Identify Designer Drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE