It Is Rocket Science

Perchlorate is an oxidizer and not a constituent of rocket fuel (C&EN, Feb. 7, page 6). Rocket fuel combines with an oxidizer to release energy. Perchlorate, or more accurately ammonium perchlorate, is combined with a fuel, such as aluminum, in a polymeric binder to produce a solid rocket propellant.
Shame on you, and your first name is Chemical. You have perpetuated the same error as the mainstream media. I would expect it of them, but not of C&EN.
I don’t doubt that perchlorate in drinking water needs regulating, but let’s get the terminology straight.
Kendall Randolph
Hillsboro, Va.
