Alcoa And Codexis Pursue Carbon Capture

Alcoa has launched a pilot program with Codexis and CO2 Solution aimed at sequestering carbon dioxide emissions. Alcoa, the world’s leading aluminum producer, says the partners plan to develop a way to combine flue gas, enzymes, and an aluminum manufacturing by-product known as alkaline clay to create a neutralized product that can be used in environmental reclamation. Codexis and CO2 Solution, both enzyme technology companies, have been working since 2009 on carbonic anhydrase enzymes for carbon dioxide capture.
