Arch Boosts Bleach, Settles With Osmose

Arch Chemicals has undertaken a two-year, $30 million project to install new calcium hypochlorite slurry drying technology at its Charleston, Tenn., plant. Arch says the technology will allow it to increase capacity, reduce costs, and cut energy use during production of the pool and spa chemical. The firm has already installed the drying technology at its South African plant. Separately, Arch and Osmose, both wood preservative suppliers, have settled a patent dispute. Osmose has granted Arch rights to patents covering the use of micronized wood preservatives.
